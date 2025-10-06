Chris Brown gives Usher his flowers onstage: 'He's the greatest'

Chris Brown performs onstage during his BREEZY BOWL XX tour at Chase Field on September 11, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by John Medina/Getty Images)

Chris Brown ended his time in Atlanta by giving flowers to one of the city's biggest stars. He brought Usher out during Breezy Bowl XX's final tour stop in the A, then proceeded to sing Usher's praises, noting the impact he's had on his career.

"This [is] my motherf****** brother for life. I’m so happy to be sharing the same stage with him," Chris said of Usher, with whom he collaborated on "New Flame" and "Party."

"I know me and [Bow Wow], earlier, we came up young. We came up looking at him, Michael Jackson, a couple other people. Ain't too many people f****** with Usher," he continued. "I'm just being real — he's the greatest. My brother, I appreciate you."

Brown also brought GloRilla and Bow Wow out to perform.

In other Chris Brown news, his Memphis show on Oct. 18 has been canceled, according to Ticketmaster. Promoter Oak View Group attributed the cancellation to renovations at the venue.

The final Breezy Bowl XX tour show now takes place Oct. 16.

