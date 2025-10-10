Charlie Wilson postpones a few dates on R&B Cookout trek

Charlie Wilson performs onstage during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Charlie Wilson's Sunday show at the FedExForum in Memphis has been pushed back a few months. The event, which is part of his R&B Cookout trek, has been rescheduled for April 12, 2026.

FedExForum announced the news Thursday evening, noting the decision was made by the tour's organizers.

"We regret to inform you that this weekend's Uncle Charlie's Cookout shows including the concert at FedExForum on October 12, 2025 must be postponed," read a post on FedExForum's Instagram. "The new date at FedExForum is Sunday, April 12, 2026. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date."

Charlie's shows in Birmingham, Alabama, and Brandon, Mississippi, have also been postponed.

In other Charlie news, his latest single, "Keep Me in Love," topped the Billboard Adult R&B Airplay chart, becoming his 11th #1 on the list. The song marks his return to the throne as the male R&B artist with the most chart-toppers in the history of the Adult R&B chart.

“All these years later, I’m still here because I never stopped loving R&B. I stayed true to the music, and the music stayed true to me. Styles come and go, times change, but love and real songs will always last," Wilson says in a press release. “That’s why I’m still here, making music that people can feel.”

