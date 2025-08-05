Chance the Rapper talks upcoming 'Star Line' album, advice from Dave Chappelle and more

After years of teasing the album, Chance the Rapper's Star Line is coming out in August. Speaking to Rolling Stone, he says it's a project that encompasses his recent travels, as well as things he's experienced in his personal life.

"Going to Ghana, reconnecting with a lot of my family, going through relationships changing, getting divorced — there's a lot of things that happened in between my last project and this day," Chance says.

Following advice from Dave Chappelle, he approached the project as representing a moment in time.

“[Rap albums], they're like yearbook photos. It’s not the full story of who you are; it’s just who you are in that moment. And it’s important to take that snapshot and put it out there so you have documentation of what that moment felt like," he recalled of the lesson Dave taught him.

Fans will hear the full album when it arrives on Aug. 22. Chance teases that it won't only include sounds from his hometown of Chicago, but will have "a lot other regions sounds," as well.

"There's a lot of other regions sounds," Chance says of Star Line. "I think the sounds, production-wise, if they're not super experimental, they're based in some of the Black music that was influential to me throughout my childhood or through my travels."

Chance's last album was 2019's The Big Day.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.