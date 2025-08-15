Chance the Rapper releases first album in six years, 'Star Line'

Chance the Rapper has a new album out, his first studio album in six years. Star Line is a 17-track project inspired by his trips to Ghana and Jamaica, as well as his experiences at global art fairs, according to a press release.

It's named after Marcus Garvey's Black Star Line, a shipping line meant to connect the Americas, Caribbean and Africa. Chance uses the album to share his take on the Black diasporic experience and the way that Black people are connected with his "most powerful and intricate writing of his career" to date.

"This album is a culmination of my travels, my experiences, and my deep dive into the history that connects us all," Chance says in a statement. "It's about legacy, the resilience of Black people, and the beautiful, complex story of our existence. From Chicago to Accra, this is my art, unfiltered. Star Line is a vessel for that story, and I'm thrilled that everyone can finally get on board."

Chance recruited Joey BadA$$, Lil Wayne, Smino, Vic Mensa, BJ the Chicago Kid, Young Thug, Jay Electronica, Jazmine Sullivan and more for his new album, which he's celebrating with the newly released music video for "Just a Drop."

Star Line is now out on streaming services.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.