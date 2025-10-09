Central Cee thinks he'll stop rapping when he's 30

Central Cee performs as a special guest during day two of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

Central Cee's music career has taken off, but he doesn't plan to be rapping for too long. In his cover story for Complex, he reiterated his hope to stop rapping in the next three years — a goal he previously expressed in his "Billion Streams Freestyle."

"I flirted with the idea, then I said it in a song and my manager was like, 'You’re gonna regret saying that. When you’re rapping over 30, that bar is gonna sound mad!'" Cee recalled. "I said, 'Nah. I won’t be rapping at 30.'"

Though he respects and is often inspired by Wiz Khalifa's grind and work ethic this many years into his career, Cee says he's "sticking to" his plan to be out of the game by 2028.

He continues, "I’d stay in the business side of things, but actively performing and competing, I’d rather not."

Central Cee started his career by releasing "Auto-Tuned loosies and boom-bap freestyles," as per Complex, before transitioning to drill — a move inspired by his younger brother.

"He used to come around and rap in front of me, and was sounding better than me. It made me think, 'Why am I not rapping like that?'" he explains.

Though he wasn't originally a fan of drill, Cee says he "started hearing some songs that were hard and some artists who were hard" before making his own drill songs and growing a fanbase.

“It’s only really starting to sink in now," Cee says of his many milestones, which include a sold-out tour and several Platinum hits.

His end goal, he says, is "for everybody around me to be safe and happy," adding, "It’s a bonus if I can be happy on top of that as well."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.