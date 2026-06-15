Cash Money Records + No Limit Records announce tour featuring special guest Boosie

Cash Money Records and No Limit Records are joining forces for a 17-city tour.

Cash Money's Birdman, Juvenile, Mannie Fresh and B.G. will take the stage with support from Boosie to perform hits from the label's catalog. Representing No Limit will be Master P, Silkk The Shocker, Mia X, Mac, Fiend, Choppa Style and Mr. Serv-On.

“The fans have been waiting for a tour like this for a long time,” Master P said in a statement. “We came from New Orleans and built something the world had never seen before — movements that changed music, hip hop culture, and the business forever."

The tour kicks off Sept. 11 at Toyota Center in Houston and wraps Nov. 15 at the Rocket Arena in Cleveland. Other stops include Atlanta, Dallas, Memphis, Detroit and Chicago.

A presale for tickets begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. CT. General ticket sales then start on Friday at 10 a.m. CT.

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