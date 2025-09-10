Cash Cobain walks back rumors about Jay-Z dropping new music

Cash Cobain performs onstage during Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2024 Concert at Prudential Center on October 26, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Cash Cobain had to go back on a statement he made about Jay-Z possibly releasing new music. During an interview with Billboard Unfiltered Live on Sept. 3, he said that Hov might be dropping a new project.

“The king of New York is Jay-Z. It’s Jay-Z. Multi-Platinum albums [and] president of Def Jam. He’s like the richest rapper, right? What didn’t he do?” he said of the Brooklyn star. “I heard Jay-Z is about to drop some s*** that's gonna shake the world. That’s what I heard."

Cash later took to X to share that the rumors he'd fueled weren't true.

"Dam just got off the phone with Hov lol thank yall," he wrote on Sept. 9. He followed up with a post about what they'd discussed: "When I was on the phone with Hov he said that he is absolutely not dropping an album. that messed me up tho."

Cash wasn't the only one contributing to the speculation of a new Jay-Z release. Producer and former Roc-A-Fella Records signee Memphis Bleek previously told Drink Champs that Hov didn't deny that he was cooking something up.

"I just was with him in Vegas," he recalled. "He just came out on the show, and my n****, they went stupid. I said, 'Listen, I know you workin. Save me a verse.'" According to Memphis, Jay replied, "All right, I got you."

Jay-Z's last release was in 2017, when he dropped 4:44.

