Cash Cobain talks working with Justin Bieber on 'SWAG': 'He on top of his game'

Cash Cobain turned a post from Justin Bieber into a conversation about a potential collaboration. He shares the story with Rolling Stone, noting he took advantage of the moment Justin posted his song "Trippin on a Yacht" on social media.

“Everybody would just send me that s***, so I just followed bro and I wrote, ‘Now we got to work. We got to get something in,'” Cash recalled. “He was like, ‘All right, bet. Definitely got to do it, I f*** with your s***.’”

Cash later went to Bieber's home, where they were "just vibing," working on a few ideas and "talking regular s*** too," before they found a beat they both seemed to like.

Although he didn't get to "really see" Bieber lock in and record the song, Cash tells Rolling Stone the singer reached out to let him know he was "going to try to get" it on his new album, Swag.

Cash says Bieber released the title track shortly after; it appears on the album as track #18.

"SWAG," also featuring Eddie Benjamin, debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200.

“He’s swaggy. He’s been on the swag s*** for a little minute," Cash said of Bieber. "He on top of his game. He knows what’s good."

