Cardi B welcomes 4th child, her 1st with Stefon Diggs

Stefon Diggs and Cardi B celebrate after Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on May 12, 2025, in New York City. (Elsa/Getty Images)

Cardi B has welcomed her fourth child, a rep confirmed to ABC News on Friday.

The rapper, 33, is already a mom to daughters Blossom Cephus and Kulture Cephus and son Wave Cephus, whom she shares with ex Offset, born Kiari Kendrell Cephus.

This is her first child with boyfriend Stefon Diggs, a wide receiver for the New England Patriots.

The rapper posted a Reel to Instagram on Thursday, set to her hit song "Hello," writing about this new season of life in the caption.

"My life has always been a combination of different chapters and different seasons," she wrote. "My last chapter was the beginning of a new season. Starting over is never easy but it's been so worth it."

She continued, "I brought new music and a new album to the world! A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve."

Cardi B dropped her most recent album, Am I the Drama?, in September. She is set to kick off her upcoming tour in support of that album, the Little Miss Drama Tour, in February.

"I've started prepping for tour getting my body right getting my mind right," she wrote in her Instagram post on Thursday. "There's nothing thats gonna stop me from giving you guys the performance of a life time!"

"I've learned i've healed, and im loving the woman i've become!" she added. "Thats what this next era means to me and i'm stepping into it better than ever."

Cardi B first confirmed she was pregnant in September. At the time, she credited Diggs for making her feel "safe and very confident and very strong," and making her feel as if she "could take over the world."

"I feel like I'm in a good space. I feel very strong," she said at the time. "I feel very powerful that I'm doing all this work. But I'm doing all this work while I'm creating a baby, and me and my man, we're very supportive of each other."

