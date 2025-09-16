Cardi B talks relationship with Stefon Diggs, reveals whether she'll get married again

Cardi B attends the EE72 Magazine launch party at The Cut restaurant on September 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by The Hapa Blonde/GC Images)

Cardi B's marriage to Offset may have come to an end, but she isn't turned off by the thought of wedding bells. While a guest on TODAY With Jenna & Friends, she said she's open to marriage because she's a sucker for love.

“Yeah, I would get married again,” Cardi said. “I believe in love. I’m, like, a hopeless romantic.”

She spoke to Jenna Bush Hager about her relationship with New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs, with whom she says sparks fly like the Fourth of July.

"I thought he was cute. I was like, 'Oh, he's gotta be mine,'" recalled Cardi, who eventually met the NFL star through a mutual friend. She says she has since become a supportive football girlfriend.

“I be at the screen every Sunday, every day, cursing people out. Pass the ball!" Cardi said. Her plan following the release of her album is to attend every single game that Stefon has remaining in the season.

Cardi's new relationship comes after she announced her split with Offset, who she was married to for nearly seven years. Their divorce proceedings are ongoing. She shared in an interview with Kelly Rowland for Spotify that the end of the relationship took a toll on her and negatively affected her ability to make music.

“I came to LA and I was supposed to finish my album after 'Enough,'” she said of her 2024 single. “I had two months, and we had to cancel everything because I was so depressed that I couldn’t record. We was out here for like two weeks, and I just couldn’t record. I barely recorded anything because I couldn’t even stop crying.”

Cardi eventually got over the hump, as her upcoming album, Am I the Drama?, arrives on Friday.

