Cardi B talks overthinking, says she's 'gonna go with the flow of things' on future projects

Cardi B has recorded and released two studio albums, and if there's something she's learned from the process, it's that she has to "go with the flow." It's a lesson she says she hopes to apply to future releases.

"One thing I'mma do for my next project or my next song, I kinda just wanna go with something that makes me feel good and makes me happy," Cardi told fans Thursday on X Spaces.

“I feel I overthink too much. I super, super, super overthink. And the songs people like are the songs that to me was just a breeze to do," she said, naming "ErrTime" as one of those tracks.

Cardi said she's "busted" her brain in the past, taking "almost two weeks" to complete some songs "because I want it to sound so, so perfect."

In the future, however, she said she's "just gonna go with the flow of things."

"Next project, I hope that I just release things,” she said. “One thing I realized with this project is the songs I be stressing and bussing my head over, y’all liked it, but I feel like the ones I be more chill, relax and vibe, those the ones y’all love the most. I’m just gonna give it to y’all.”

Elsewhere in the Spaces chat, Cardi revealed that there were supposed to be more features on Am I the Drama? She also discussed making songs that people will like as opposed to the drill music she actually listens to, and addressed claims that her song topics are "sex and p****."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.