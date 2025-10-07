Cardi B shares how Shakira encouraged her amid Offset split

Cardi B and Shakira attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. ( (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Cardi B has been open about the dark times she experienced in her marriage to Offset, and she credits Shakira for giving her some advice along the way. While on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, she reflected on how that relationship took a toll on her mental health and prevented her from working on her album.

"Last year, I was planning [to] put out an album, but I couldn't focus. I fell in the deepest depression that I had ever had. And with that depression, I couldn't function, I couldn't function at nothing. And when I talk about function, it's not even like, oh, just working. I couldn't eat, I couldn't sleep, I couldn't do nothing," she said.

Cardi said she had the realization that she and Offset were falling out of love.

"I felt the love dying — from my end, from his end," said Cardi. "I was very lonely, because I chose to be lonely."

She sought advice from Shakira, who told her she would get through it.

"Around that time I was working with Shakira and I was like, 'How the f*** did you over overcame this? Like, how did you overcame this?'" Cardi recalled of her conversation with Shakira, who broke up with partner Gerard Piqué after two kids and over a decade together.

"She’s like, it's going to happen," Cardi continued. "And it's like, 'It will never happen.' And it happened."

"It took some crying, it took some thoughts, scary thoughts," she added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Cardi discussed fighting to maintain her success, balancing her career and motherhood, her unwavering faith in God and more.

The full episode is on YouTube.

