Cardi B sets Guinness World Record with drone album drop

Cardi B just added another title to her resume: Guinness World Record holder.

The Grammy-winning rapper teamed up with drone delivery company Wing and Walmart to set the record for the most drone deliveries in one hour.

Together, 176 signed CDs of Cardi B's Am I the Drama? were delivered across the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area for the promotional event, according to a press release.

Fans who participated in the launch received signed copies that were flown to their doorsteps, dispatched from a local Walmart and delivered by Wing’s fleet of drones.

Guinness World Records confirmed the milestone on X, writing, "Most deliveries by UAV drones in one hour: 176, by @iamcardib @AtlanticRecords @Wing & @Walmart at multiple locations today across the Dallas-Fort Worth region, Texas, USA."

While the drone deliveries were limited to North Texas, fans nationwide can still get their hands on Am I the Drama? The CD is available now at Walmart stores and online.

The album features 23 songs, including the Bia diss track "Pretty & Petty," which caused an increase in the number of Google searches for "Bia" in the U.S. According to Google trends, "Bia" searches peaked on Saturday, following the Friday release of Cardi's project.

This all comes during a milestone moment in Cardi’s personal life.

In an interview with CBS Mornings on Wednesday, the rapper revealed she and her boyfriend, New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs, are expecting a child together.

Cardi said the baby is due before the start of her Little Miss Drama tour in February, adding that she feels “strong” and “powerful” balancing her career and pregnancy.

