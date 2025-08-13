Cardi B seems to tease that Jay-Z approved of her upcoming single, 'Imaginary Players'

Atlantic Records
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Cardi B's upcoming single, "Imaginary Players," will drop on Friday, taking after the title of Jay-Z's track of the same name. In an X Spaces session early Wednesday, she seemed to tease that he cleared the song.

“There [were] a lot of hip-hop heads in the building ... and they heard ‘Imaginary Players,’ and they absolutely love it,” Cardi said. “This song is like a staple for me. ... I have to f****** get it approved by the one and only.”

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper also said she would have been fine if the answer had been no. “If he didn’t approve it, I probably wouldn’t [have] even [felt] a certain type of way [either], because it would have been like, ‘OK, maybe I just had to come a little bit harder,’” she explained. “But I’m glad that I came hard and he loved it.”

"Imaginary Players" is said to include a sample of Jay's song of the same name and will continue to preview Am I the Drama?, due out Sept. 19.

"If only y'all knew the story of what I had to go through with this single," Cardi said in an earlier Instagram Live. "I fought really hard to put this song out because some people wanted a different direction, but it's like, I want my next single to be more of a hip-hop direction."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!