Cardi B seemingly removes photos of Stefon Diggs from her Instagram

Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Is Cardi B the drama or is it her rumored beau Stefon Diggs? The two have removed photos of each other on Instagram, leading to speculation that they are no longer dating.

The news arrives shortly after Cardi announced Stefon had taken her on a vacation at the Château de Farcheville in France and after they went Instagram official in June.

She was spotted Monday at the Schiaparelli fall/winter 2025-26 show in Paris, where she was accompanied by a live crow, an important part of the rollout for her upcoming album.

Am I the Drama? arrives on Sept. 19.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!