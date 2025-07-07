Cardi B seemingly removes photos of Stefon Diggs from her Instagram

Is Cardi B the drama or is it her rumored beau Stefon Diggs? The two have removed photos of each other on Instagram, leading to speculation that they are no longer dating.

The news arrives shortly after Cardi announced Stefon had taken her on a vacation at the Château de Farcheville in France and after they went Instagram official in June.

She was spotted Monday at the Schiaparelli fall/winter 2025-26 show in Paris, where she was accompanied by a live crow, an important part of the rollout for her upcoming album.

Am I the Drama? arrives on Sept. 19.

