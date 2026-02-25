Cardi B says she's 'overly happy, grateful & thankful' for support on Little Miss Drama tour

Cardi B performs onstage during the Little Miss Drama Tour at The Kia Forum on February 15, 2026, in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Cardi B continues to express her gratitude to all those supporting her Little Miss Drama tour.

"I just want to say thank you for everyone that has come out to my concert," she wrote on her Instagram Story Wednesday. "Too [sic] my fans, celebrities EVERYONE..I know I keep saying it I'm just overly happy , grateful & thankful..MEANS more to me then you ever know and I mean that!"

Cardi kicked off her tour earlier in February and has since taken to social media to thank fans who have shown up, while addressing those who doubted her success.

"Every show has been sold out, and one thing that I love the most is that while my tickets was being on presale, there was a lot of haters, there was a lot of devils that kept trying to push this propaganda, like, 'She's not going to be ready. She just gave birth. She been rehearsing for only a month. She been this, she been that,' but ... I recognize the value of a dollar," she recently said on social media.

The fans' commitment to her, she added, is why she takes her tour seriously.

"I don’t like to play with my money, so I wouldn’t want to play with ya money. So if ya paying to see me, I’m gonna give y’all a hell of a show," Cardi continued. "That’s why I give you all my energy. Because I appreciate that you could do whatever the f*** you want to do with your money, but you’re spending it on me. So I'ma give you the total value of your coin."

