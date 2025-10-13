Cardi B says she's 'feeling lucky but most of all blessed,' thanks fans for birthday love

Cardi B attends MISTR's National PrEP Day at The Abbey on October 09, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for MISTR, Free Online PrEP)

Cardi B is grateful for the love she received as she celebrated her birthday Saturday. In an Instagram post Sunday, she thanked all those who wished her well and shared how she's feeling about 33.

“Thank you to everyone for all the birthday wishes! Every one normally makes their new year resolution on Jan 1st but I made mine last night ! Im feeling lucky but most of all blessed! Year 32 was a year I’ll never forget!” she wrote in the caption, alongside a carousel of photos of her birthday look and growing baby bump.

“33 is the Jesus year and I must say I never felt so covered and so protected by the man above himself," Cardi continued. "He never fails to remind me that I’m chosen and that I’m anointed and that’s the best gift I could ever ask for. Thank you all for supporting me and loving me! I love yall back!”

The post was met with more birthday wishes from stars including Kelly Rowland, Niecy Nash-Betts, Chlöe, Taraji P. Henson and Lola Brooke.

Cardi also received some special gifts from her children.

"I got the best kids ever. Look what I come home to," Cardi said in an Instagram Story Friday night, revealing garlands of pink and red balloons and cards from Kulture and Wave. "I can tell Kulture was behind this."

Don Julio sent her some flowers, and Cardi also received a Chanel bag.

“[It’s] the little things [and] big things for me,” she said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.