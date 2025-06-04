Cardi B says she was 'losing my mind' with Offset, hasn't been this happy in a long time

Cardi B is opening up about the low moments she experienced in her marriage to estranged husband Offset, admitting she "felt like I was going crazy" before filing for divorce in July.

"I don't think people understand how tired I was ... I was mentally drained," she said on X Spaces Tuesday. "Couldn't eat—I was getting frequent headaches. I was literally losing my mind. I gave [him] chances after chances."

Cardi continued, “It’s more than the cheating. It’s the constant lies, the gaslighting — it was really messing [with my head] … I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t sleep. My baby came out 5 pounds. A healthy baby. My baby came out 5 pounds, because I couldn’t eat, I was so depressed.”

She added her record label had even stepped in to help her, noting, "I did therapy, and I tried, and I fell back in love again." Now dating Stefon Diggs, she says the happiest she's been "in a very, very long time."

Elsewhere in the chat, Cardi addressed those who claimed she'd cheated, explaining she's been faithful and only stepped out with someone after Offset did the same on New Year's Day. She says she built a friendship with Diggs before making things Instagram official.

“If I was still there [with Offset], I was gonna end up going to jail," Cardi said on X Spaces. "Cause I was gonna end up killing him, seriously, with my own bare hands. It was just getting too much.”

Offset recently deactivated his social media accounts.

