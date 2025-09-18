Cardi B says she has no hate in her heart for ex Offset, hopes they can co-parent one day

Cardi B, Offset arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

While Cardi B prepares for her first child with NFL player Stefon Diggs, she does wish she and ex Offset had a better relationship for the sake of their three children. In the second part of her interview with CBS Mornings, she said she wishes they could put their past aside to focus on co-parenting.

“I just wish he was a better person, but it is what it is,” Cardi said. “Be a better person for your kids.”

“I don’t really have hate in my heart anymore,” she continued of Offset, though she contends co-parenting isn't currently possible. “I think he has some type of hate in his heart right now ... I don’t know how long that’s gonna take for him but that’s always been my wish."

"I get along with everybody that I dated. If we all move on, there shouldn’t be no animosity. Your life, my life. Separate. We should be able to raise kids. We should be able to ask each other questions. ... We should be able to celebrate, but it’s not about the kids," she continued. "One thing I’m learning is it’s not about the kids.”

Cardi announced she was expecting baby #4 in part one of her interview with Gayle King and has since attempted to ease concerns that her newborn would affect her upcoming tour.

"Album drops Friday! Thank you everybody for the love and support...by the time tour comes I'll be doing splits, somersaults backflips and handstands," she wrote on X Wednesday. "I want this really bad and I'm on a very strict plan.. trust me I'm determined to give my fans the best album AND tour experience!!"

"I owe this to myself, and I owe this to my fans," she added in a video. "They've been waiting for such a long time."

