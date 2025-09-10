Cardi B says her 3 kids are 'very well-rounded,' and she wants more

Cardi B is seen on August 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Cardi B has three kids and a desire to have even more. She explains why in an upcoming episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show.

"It's like the more kids you have, the less of a possibility you go to a home. One of them is going to wipe my butt," she says.

She boasted about the qualities she believes son Wave Set and daughter Kulture Kiari have gotten from her, noting she's still "trying to figure out" her youngest daughter, Blossom Belle.

"My son, he's like funny like me, and he [does] a lot of faces that I do ... and then he's a little bad," Cardi says. "And then my daughter, she's very girly like me. Like, she's very, she got a little sass. But she's, she's a good girl."

Despite their luxurious lifestyle, she adds her kids are well-rounded individuals who are aware of life outside their home.

"They have a lot of cousins and a lot of my friends. They still outside. They still in the hood and everything," she says, noting her children were "just in the Dominican Republic," where her grandmother made them clean.

"I want them to know that it's like, there's another world out there that's not your world," she says. "It's not always about backyard and foxes and deers. There's rats and mice."

So far, Cardi says, her kids have been really receptive to it.

"My kids, they really enjoy going to like, I guess, the hood," she says. "They love going to their cousin's house."

"They love going to my dad's house and stuff like that," she continues. "They're very well-rounded."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.