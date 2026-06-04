Cardi B responds to Latto's explanation of 'Gimme Dat' diss track

Cardi B arrives at the 2025 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 08, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Cardi B is reacting to Latto's explanation of why she dissed her on the song "Gimme Dat." Taking to X Thursday, Cardi said she understands why Latto was upset with her.

“I truly understand how you feel…and that’s exactly why I chose to apologize publicly because the disrespect became public,” Cardi wrote, before explaining her mindset when she negatively reference Latto during a phone call that was later leaked.

“When the call came out I was eight months pregnant, had just released my album, and was extremely overwhelmed and emotional. Thats not to excuse what I said but to let you know where I was in my head. I genuinely felt bad about what happened," she said. “On that call I didn’t even mean to call you that, I didn’t mean any harm.. There’s a difference in what I said vs what I meant."

In the call ranting about Ice Spice's diss track, Cardi said, "Y'all think I'm f****** p**** a** Latto?” In her post, she acknowledges that she "let my mouth get the best of me."

Cardi also shared that she made several attempts to reach out afterward.

“I always wanted to make it right but making it right looks different for the both of us," she wrote. "I wanted to connect with you but you wanted to address it on your album.”

The post follows an interview in which Latto said her emotions were heightened because she had rushed early in her pregnancy to record her verse for the "ErrTime" remix to help with Cardi's first-week sales. She said she considered Cardi a friend and mentioned Cardi apologized on social media rather than text. Still, she says she's open to having a conversation.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.