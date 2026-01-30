Cardi B to perform at Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl party

Cardi B celebrates after the AFC Championship game between the Denver Broncos and the New England Patriots at Empower Field At Mile High on January 25, 2026, in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

Cardi B announced she's headed to the Super Bowl after boyfriend Stefon Diggs and the New England Patriots secured a spot in the big game against the Seattle Seahawks on Feb. 8. But before the showdown, according to Billboard, she'll take the stage at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party in San Francisco Feb. 7.

Cardi played the Fanatics Super Bowl Party in Atlanta in 2019, when the Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams.

Past Fanatics Super Bowl Party performers include Travis Scott, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat and Meek Mill.

Cardi is also set to appear as the musical guest on the upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live. She is nominated for best rap performance for "Outside" at Sunday's Grammy Awards and will kick off her Little Miss Drama tour, her first headlining trek, on Feb. 11 at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California.

