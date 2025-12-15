Cardi B pays homage to Arabian culture

Cardi B performs onstage during TikTok In The Mix at Sloan Park on December 10, 2023, in Mesa, Arizona. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for TikTok)

Cardi B returned to the stage roughly a month after giving birth to her son with partner Stefon Diggs. She performed Sunday at the Soundstorm Festival 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Cardi took the stage with songs "Hello," "Bartier Carti" and more while paying homage to the culture with a hot pink Arabian-inspired outfit and head scarf. She even stepped off stage for closer interaction with the fans.

Cardi later reflected on her experience in the country on Instagram Live, noting, "It's very strict out here. They will put you under the jail. ... The people over here is hip, honey. ... They are very polite, they don't look at you like you're poor."

“I’m starting not to like America,” she said. “America makes me pay taxes. The vice president is talking s*** about me on Twitter. I don’t feel real appreciated in America. Y’all need to convince me to come back.”

Cardi's performance likely indicates that she's been preparing for her upcoming Little Miss Drama tour. She showed fans she's been working out to get her body ready for the trek.

"We in Saudi Arabia baby, I told ya after I give birth imma be getting ready for the Little Miss Drama tour!" Cardi said in an Instagram video that saw her working out in the gym.

“It is two months away,” she said while dressed in a black outfit and matching head covering. “Everyone keep asking me, ‘Cardi, how did you lose all that weight after the baby?’ ... I’ll tell you how I did it: Stress."

Cardi continued, "It is Christmas, it is Kwanzaa, it is Hanukkah [and] get your tickets now, because in January don’t be hitting me up, like, ‘Cardi, there’s no tickets left. ... I ain’t got nothin’ but this tour to give ya!”

