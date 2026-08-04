Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion celebrate 'WAP' going Diamond

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion perform onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

“WAP” has officially gone Diamond.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are celebrating after their raunchy 2020 hit “WAP” was certified Diamond by the RIAA with over 10 million units sold.

"Awww y'all," Cardi wrote on X. "WAP just went diamond… me and @theestallion really did that!! Love y'all so much… thank you for streaming and making history with us."

Megan responded to the post, adding, "WOWW omg diamond sisterrr thank you for having me."

The two rappers have since collaborated on two other songs, 2023’s “Bongos” and 2024’s “Wanna Be (Remix)” with GloRilla.

Cardi released her newest single, “Ah Ha,” last week.

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