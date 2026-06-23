Cardi B makes 'Pollstar' midyear touring lists

Cardi B performs during her Little Miss Drama tour at Madison Square Garden on March 25, 2026, in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Cardi B has made the top-10 lists for touring artists both domestically and internationally.

She ranks #7 on Pollstar's worldwide list for her Little Miss Drama tour, which, according to the chart, grossed $72.1 million. On Pollstar's Top 10 North American Tours list, her tour ranks #4, with 36 shows reported.

New Edition rounds out the North American top 10, coming in at #10.

"It's gratifying to see Pollstar's record-setting mid-year data finally putting to rest this year's so-called 'blue dot fever,' which erroneously claimed the live business was collapsing," Pollstar editor-in-chief Andy Gensler said in a statement. "Our data definitively shows otherwise."

Cardi's Little Miss Drama tour ran from Feb. 11 to April 18, marking her first-ever headlining arena tour. It featured performances of hits from her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, and its follow-up, Am I the Drama?, as well as appearances from various artists, including Fetty Wap, Missy Elliott, Vybz Kartel, Tyla, Kehlani and GloRilla.

She is set to take the stage Sunday at the BET Awards 2026.

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