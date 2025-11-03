Cardi B makes debut, cheers on boyfriend Stefon Diggs at New England Patriots game

NFL Player Stefon Diggs and rapper Cardi B sits court-side during the first quarter in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on May 12, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Cardi B kept good on her promise that she'd be attending boyfriend Stefon Diggs' football games. She cheered on his New England Patriots Sunday as they won against the Atlanta Falcons, marking her debut appearance at one of his games.

After the win, she was spotted on the field with Diggs, who was seen with his arm around her shoulder as he rubbed her pregnant belly. He also did an outfit check with The People Gallery and poked some fun at Cardi's potential tardiness while answering some questions in the locker room.

"Any special guests in attendance today?" a reporter asked, to which Diggs responded, "I think she was a little late, so I don't know yet. I gotta do my homework. I gotta watch the tape on that one, so we'll see."

When asked if he gave Cardi lessons on how to do his touchdown dance, he replied, “Nah, she picked it up on her own, dance moves a little shaky, though.”

Cardi has been linked to Stefon since late 2024; she confirmed they're expecting their first child together in September. In an interview on Today with Jenna & Friends, she shared that she was actively cheering for her beau and had plans to attend his games after the promo run for her album Am I the Drama?

“I be at the screen every Sunday, every day, cursing people out. Pass the ball!” she said at the time. “But after this whole album thing, I’m going to every single game. Every single one of them.”

Cardi shares three children with ex Offset; Diggs has a daughter named Nova. There are also unsubstantiated rumors that Diggs has or is expecting more children.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.