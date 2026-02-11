Cardi B. launches hair care brand Grow-Good Beauty

Cardi B attends the 2026 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at Pier 48 on February 7, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage)

"Major hair. Major era."

That's the caption of Cardi B's recent post on social media that accompanied the announcement of her newly launched hair care brand, Grow-Good.

The short promo clip, posted on Instagram Wednesday, starts with a throwback 2023 video of the rapper showing off her long, natural tresses.

"It took me [from] about 2016 till now to grow my hair," Cardi says in the clip.

Throughout the rest of the video, Cardi is seen working alongside what seem to be hair professionals to develop products she says she's proud of.

"I am very passionate about this," Cardi says.

The rapper briefly opens up about "hating" her hair as a child.

"Now that I'm older, I grew to love it, appreciate it and it's really a part of me now," Cardi says.

Grow-Good Beauty's Instagram page, which had more than 50,000 followers as of Wednesday afternoon, describes the brand as "Upgrading the classics with the latest science for booty-length certified hair."

While Cardi did also release a website for purchasing products, there are not yet any products available.

