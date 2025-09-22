Cardi B joins lineup for 2025 Global Citizen Festival

Cardi B attends the Alexander Wang show during September 2025 New York Fashion Week on September 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

Is Cardi B the drama? If so, she's bringing it all to the 2025 Global Citizen Festival. She's joined the lineup for the event, taking place Saturday in Central Park. The Weeknd has dropped his spot due to personal reasons.

"We are incredibly grateful to Cardi B, who has joined the Global Citizen Festival line-up. She's an outstanding performer, who will light up Central Park in spectacular fashion," Hugh Evans, Global Citizen co-founder and CEO, said in a statement. "We wish The Weeknd support and want to thank him and his fans for all taking action with us to help end extreme poverty."

Cardi also expressed excitement for the opportunity, which she notes is slightly different than other festivals.

“Central Park, I’m coming for you!!! I can’t wait to be home in New York, and to bring my new songs and all the DRAMA to the Global Citizen Festival,” she said in a statement. “This one’s not like other music festivals — this one is about coming together to help children around the world, and I’m so proud to support such an important cause. New York City — see you Saturday. Let’s get it!!!”

Tickets to the Global Citizen Festival are currently available, with options to earn tickets via the Global Citizen app.

