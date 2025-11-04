Cardi B is expecting baby boy, according to boyfriend Stefon Diggs

Rapper Cardi B acknowledges the crowd during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on November 02, 2025, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Cardi B and boyfriend Stefon Diggs will soon be parents to a baby boy. Diggs revealed the news Monday night while accompanying designer Willy Chavarria at the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards.

"It's a boy. That's enough for me," he said in an interview with People. "I can't wait to make him do push-ups and sit-ups and run around."

He told Extra at the same event that the baby would be making his entry into the world pretty soon.

"It's supposed to happen real soon, so wish us both luck," he said.

Diggs' announcement comes just a day after Cardi attended her first New England Patriots game to support him.

She confirmed that they were expecting a baby in September and said the newborn would arrive ahead of her tour promoting her latest album, Am I the Drama?, which includes her Kehlani-assisted single, "Safe."

The song now tops the Billboard's Rhythmic Airplay chart, becoming her 10th track to dominate the list. She's the 13th artist to accomplish the feat.

