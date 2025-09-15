Cardi B hosts pop-up event in Washington Heights ahead of upcoming album

Cardi B held an event Saturday at a Washington Heights bodega. Announced on Instagram, the Bodega Baddies pop-up, named after an upcoming single, took place at Cloud Deli on West 159th Street in New York City.

Cardi pulled up in a car and spent her time interacting with and entertaining fans while atop the roof of the vehicle. According to an employee at the deli, she bought nearly 200 sandwiches and about 300 drinks for those who came out to support. "She bought everyone her favorite sandwich — honey Turkey provolone with tomato and mayo," deli worker Hameed Al Halimi detailed to the New York Post.

Cardi later took to her Instagram Story to reflect on the experience and express her gratitude for all those who came out.

"That pop-up was insane," she said. "I think we underestimated that pop-up, but that pop-up means a lot to me because — I always tell you guys this — Washington Heights is like my second hood. I used to walk the bridge to Highbridge [in the Bronx] from 155th over here. So for me to see so many people on my block for me…it means a lot to me, more than you guys could ever imagine."

Cardi's long-awaited sophomore album, Am I the Drama?, is scheduled to arrive on Friday.

