Cardi B to drop new single, 'Ah Ha'

Cardi B performs during the 2026 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture® Presented By Coca-Cola® - Caesars' Superdome at Caesars Superdome on July 03, 2026, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

It seems fans won't have to wait too long for new music from Cardi B.

Days after teasing a new song on her socials, she's announced the track, "Ah Ha," will arrive on streaming platforms Friday. She shared the release date, along with the cover art, which features her in a Dominican Republic flag bikini.

Cardi wore the same bikini in the teaser as she rapped the song while making her way across a beach.

“A n**** can’t trap me, I won’t keep it/ B****** really hate me, so be it/ Bathroom floors and these h*** both heated," she raps.

Explaining the "a n**** can't trap me" lyric on Instagram Live, she said, "Sometimes n***** think that because you have a baby with them or you gonna keep a baby or you have a baby that you won't move the f*** on or you'll stay there taking s***. Nah, b****, I'll take my baby and get the f*** on. That's for sure."

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