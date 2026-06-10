Cardi B discovers Five Below

Cardi B performs during her "Little Miss Drama" tour at Madison Square Garden on March 25, 2026, in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Always focused on making money moves, Cardi B recently found herself surprised by a new discovery. She took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to document her first-ever visit to Five Below.

“My daughter was so feened out to come to Five Below. I never been here before, but now I see why," said Cardi, explaining she initially thought the retailer was similar to the 99-cent stores from her childhood.

She appeared to be surprised by the variety of products at Five Below, which she referred to as a "kids store," holding up a Fruity Pebbles candy bar and later two graphic T-shirts.

“I never been to this b**** before. This ain’t nothing like the 99-cent store that I was used to," she said, before settling on a Patrick Star T-shirt.

“I’m loving this,” Cardi said. “I been rich for too long, motherf******, because I ain’t know nothing about no Five Below.”

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