Cardi B brought to tears following deadly nightclub roof collapse in Dominican Republic

Cardi B is mourning the lives lost in the roof collapse at the Jet Set nightclub in the Dominican Republic, her father's native country.

“I'm in literal tears scrolling down my timeline seeing my Dominican people being rescued some wit lives and some gone,” Cardi wrote to her BG Secret Society community on Instagram. “l'm sad seeing families crying desperately in pain looking for love ones ..I feel like every Dominican around the world is in a big hora Santa praying for survivors and praying for the ones that are gone to be in Gods Glory.”

She continued, “For the people who lost a family or a friend don't have bad memories they left this earth singing and dancing and most likely happy and enjoying themselves and that's how the lord will receive them.”

She shared some words about Dominican merengue singer Rubby Perez, recalling her last memory with the star.

“Its so heartbreaking to see one of our iconic artist Perez leave in such a tragic way," she wrote. "Im glad tho our final memory of him was him sharing his beautiful voice to us ..Sang one last time .I want my fans to pray for those who was in that building last night.”

At least 124 people were killed and another 155 injured when the roof collapsed Tuesday at the Jet Set club, where Perez was having his concert. The deceased also included former MLB players Octavio Dotel and Tony Blanco. Nelsy Milagros Cruz Martinez, the sister of former MLB star Nelson Cruz, also lost her life in the collapse.

Police are investigating the cause of the collapse.

