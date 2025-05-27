Capricorn Clark continues testimony in Sean Combs' trial; prosecutors say case running ahead of schedule

This story may contain accounts and descriptions of actual or alleged events that some readers may find disturbing.

During a cross-examination that hopped from time period to time period, Capricorn Clark testified that she didn't know the connection between Sean Combs and the large man she told the court earlier today repeatedly administered lie detector tests to her on suspicion that she stole jewelry loaned to Combs.

"You don't know what relationship he has to Mr. Combs?" defense attorney Marc Agnifilo asked. Clark responded that she did not know.

Clark broke down again on the witness stand while she testified about a working relationship with Combs that she compared to business school for someone like her who did not finish college.

“Separate from all this stuff, I did learn a lot from Puff,” Clark testified, her voice quaking. “I worked for him in varying roles over a long period of time."

Agnifilo asked, “He let you know you were talented, hardworking and effective?”

"True," Clark responded.

Agnifilo introduced a text message that Clark sent to Combs in June 2021 in which she told him “I had the biggest crush on you.” Clark testified that she had no memory of sending the message but conceded that she liked Combs “as a friend.”

“You also respected him?” Agnifilo asked.

“Yeah,” Clark replied.

A month after federal agents raided Combs' two homes as part of their criminal investigation, Clark floated the idea of returning to work as Combs' chief of staff, the defense stated.

“You wanted to come back and work with Mr. Combs as his chief of staff?” Agnifilo asked.

“We discussed it, yes,” Clark replied.

“What you said was, ‘You were always able to take care of him,’” Agnifilo said.

Clark later broke down in tears and sobs when confronted by several emails she sent to Combs asking for forgiveness and a rekindled friendship, which were shown to the court.

Through sniffles, Clark testified that she “felt that I was somewhat of a protector for Puff. That email is me pleading, like, dude, let it go.” Clark told the court that the stakes for her were high because her parents are gone and her son has autism.

Agnifilo kept asking Clark why she wanted to work with Combs again.

“I wanted my life back, sir,” Clark testified.

“You want to work with him again,” Agnifilo said.

“I wanted to work in the music industry,” Clark replied.

On redirect examination, federal prosecutors suggested that Clark returned to work for Bad Boy Records because Combs allegedly stymied her attempts to work elsewhere in the music industry.

“He held all the power as it related to me,” Clark testified through sobs.

Prosecutor Mitzi Steiner also sought to reaffirm Clark's earlier testimony about Combs allegedly carrying a gun from the time he showed up at her apartment to the time they drove to Scott Mescudi's house.

“Was Mr. Combs carrying a gun?” Steiner asked.

“Yes,” Clark answered.

“And was that gun visible to you?” Steiner asked.

“Yes,” Clark replied, further telling the court that she feared at the time that if she did not oblige Combs’ demands, "I would be hurt.”

Federal prosecutors said outside of the jury's presence that their case is running ahead of schedule and could be finished in a total of five weeks, rather than the six weeks they previously said they may require.

