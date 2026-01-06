Busta Rhymes plans to spread joy, 'shift the climate' and collaborate more in 2026

Busta Rhymes is entering 2026 with a sense of happiness he's eager to share. Speaking to ABC's On the Red Carpet, he says that fans can expect exactly that from him this year.

"My 2026 is definitely going to be filled with an abundance of sharing this happiness that I've been feeling. I just want to share this joy. I want everybody to feel just as happy, if not more happy than how I'm feeling, because I'm extremely happy and I'm grateful to everything and everyone that contributed to that happiness that I finally figured out exists for real," he shares.

He says he also aims to use his music "to shift the climate" amid "what's happening in the environment right now," noting, "We don't need to do a deep dive."

Much like his performance at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest with DJ Cassidy, Wyclef Jean and T.I., Busta says his 2026 will feature more collaborations.

"We're gonna have an unparalleled 2026 because this is what we need to show more of. This coming together, this collective effort, common destiny, common cause this united front of being able to give people the smoke no matter what level of smoke, through what we do and through what we love and that's what it's about," he shares. "So just look forward to a whole lot more of that 2026."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.