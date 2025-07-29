Busta Rhymes to be honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Look at him now: Busta Rhymes will soon have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He is set to receive his star in the category of Recording on Friday on Hollywood Boulevard. Big Boy will take on hosting duties, while Chris Rock, LL Cool J and Chuck D will share some words about their famous friend.

"The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce will be adding Busta Rhymes, one of Hip-Hop's most enduring and electrifying voices, as a new member of Hollywood's iconic sidewalk," said Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez. "His talent and influence are undeniable. His star on the Walk of Fame will stand as a testament to his lasting impact on hip-hop music and how important it is to the American culture."

The ceremony, taking place at 11:30 a.m. PT, will be streamed live on walkoffame.com, and Busta tells CBS News it will be a "very incredible day." He says he's "just glad that they finally decided it was time for me [to receive a star]" 35 years into his professional music career.

Busta's impending Walk of Fame honor arrives as he prepares for his new album, Vengeance, which he says will come out in September. He shares with CBS News what fans can expect from the project.

"I just want people to know that everything that you have grown to know and love me for is gonna be a part of this package," Busta says, noting there will also "be a whole lot of things that I'm finally becoming comfortable enough to share and creatively add to the legacy."

"I just hope people appreciate the full course meal of hors d'oeuvres and a dessert," Busta says.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.