Break-in inspires new Hit-Boy freestyle

Hit Boy attends THE CAMP presented by N3on And Hit Boy at Fab Factory on October 13, 2025, in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for MemeHouse Productions”)

Hit-Boy is kicking off the new year with a new freestyle. On "Crow Bars," he addresses the recent break-in at his office and studio.

“They brought crow bars and left with karma/ They took my gloves but not my honor/ Looked over the Grammys, looked over the gold/ And they didn’t touch my kit or my beats or my soul,” he raps on the track, later adding, “I’m on you n*****, man...And I’m still icy, still wavy/ I’m only getting better and getting stronger.”

The video, now available on YouTube, features surveillance footage of the break-in.

"This morning around 4 am some idiots broke into my office / studio and went thru a hassle just to get next to nothing," he wrote on Instagram and in the video's caption. "I had my grammys there and i know they wanted my jewels but not today champions FOH."

"i did a freestyle called ‘Crow Bars’ watching the footage of these low life's going thru my s*** smh," he continued. "If you know these clowns tag em in the comments i got cash for you.”

Hit-Boy is known for producing songs including "N***** in Paris" by Kanye West and Jay-Z, Drake's "Trophies," Travis Scott's "Sicko Mode," and "XO" by Beyoncé, as well as Nas' Grammy-winning album, King's Disease, and it's sequel.

