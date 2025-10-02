Brandy and Monica want fans to feel joy from upcoming Boy Is Mine tour

The countdown has begun for Monica and Brandy's Boy Is Mine tour, which kicks off on Oct. 16. Speaking to Essence, Brandy says the trek is a "full-circle moment" that bridges the young women they once were with the adult women they have become.

"[The tour is] a chance to honor where we’ve come from, to celebrate the people who’ve supported us from the very beginning, and to share the stage in a way that feels fresh, powerful and deeply connected to who we are now," Brandy says. She notes "one of the hardest parts" of the experience is creating the set list.

"It’s a never-ending conversation," Monica adds, "and even when the tour starts, we may still be adding songs."

So far they've reasoned that fan-favorites will be performed and tease there will be a few unexpected moments.

"We thought about what records shaped the culture, what moments people connect with most, and how to create a flow that takes the audience on a journey," Brandy tells Essence. "Of course, the classics are there, but we also wanted surprises. ... I might even throw in some unreleased music!"

Their overall goal is to create an experience that brings their fans some joy.

"I want them to feel proud of the two of us, like anything is possible—because had you asked someone many years ago, they would’ve said it wasn’t," Monica says. "I want them to feel the togetherness, the love, that nostalgic feeling from when these songs were released. And I want them to feel like they could do it all over again."

Brandy adds, "I want people to feel joy, empowerment and even a little healing. ... When they walk out, I hope they carry that energy with them—the memories, the emotions and the reminder that music has the power to unite us, across generations."

