Brandy and Monica to perform on CNN's New Year's Eve special

Singers Brandy & Monica during an interview on Wednesday, June 25, 2025 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Brandy and Monica are following their just-finished The Boy Is Mine Tour with a New Year's Eve performance. They're among the stars who are on the lineup for CNN's New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen.

Others tapped as musical acts are Patti LaBelle, Michelle Williams, Aloe Blacc and Shakira. Comedians bringing the laughter include Novak, Leanne Morgan and Sarah Sherman.

CNN's New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will broadcast live from Times Square starting at 8 p.m. ET, showing how people from over a dozen cities in the world are celebrating. Fans can stream on CNN's new streaming subscription platform, CNN's mobile app and connected TV apps on smart TVs. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!