Boyz II Men will show evolution, add to fans' memories on New Edition Way tour

Boyz II Men has been in the game for decades, but they've evolved in ways their fans will see on the New Edition Way tour featuring New Edition and Toni Braxton.

"Although we've been active, we were still somewhat incubated from the public to some degree," Shawn Stockman says in an interview with ABC Audio. "So for years, we've been evolving and we've been changing our show up, and doing all types of different things and trying stuff out and failing and then trying it again and stuff like that. So this is the perfect time to show, not just our fans, but New Edition fans and Toni fans how much we've changed."

"People are gonna be surprised that it's not just gonna be a show full of slow songs and ballads," he continues. "We do all types of stuff. ... People are going to see how Boyz II Men has grown as performers."

That evolution is also reflected in their look, mixing classic Boyz II Men with a modern edge.

"It would be weird if we came out onstage with the same clothes we had on back in 1991," Shawn adds. "So it's like even though the songs are that old, the presentation is modernized."

Ultimately, the goal for this tour is to give people a much-needed escape.

"It's hard times right now, so we want people to come and enjoy themselves and get their money's worth and go home and talk about a great show and just add it to ... another book in their life of memories," Nathan Morris says.

"It is gonna be a memorable [tour] for all of us," he continues. "So we're just excited to put it all together."

