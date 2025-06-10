Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Three 6 Mafia to co-headline summer tour

Live Nation
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia are going on tour. The two hip-hop groups will come together for a 24-city trek that will take place in the summer to celebrate Bones' 30th anniversary.

The Thuggish-Ruggish-Mafia-Tour will feature special guests TECH N9NE and DJ Quik, with scheduled stops in Indianapolis, St. Louis, Virginia Beach, Dallas, Houston, Phoenix and more. It will kick off on Aug. 21 and run until Oct. 4.

Tickets will first become available via the artist presale Tuesday, followed by additional presales that will launch throughout the week. They will then go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

