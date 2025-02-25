Big Sean teams with Detroit Pistons to support Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan

The Detroit Pistons have partnered with Big Sean to offer fans a special package to their game against the Spurs on March 25. The deal will include tickets and a limited-edition bobblehead of Sean, who is slated to perform at halftime.

The first 100 buyers will also receive an autographed copy of Big Sean's Go Higher, as well as an opportunity to chat about the book following the game, which happens to fall on his 37th birthday. Funds will go toward the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan.

"Join us for @bigsean Night as we take on the Spurs at 7 PM on March 25 at Little Caesars Arena!" reads the Pistons' Instagram post. "Celebrate Big Sean's birthday with a game takeover, special halftime performance by @nasaan, and exclusive Big Sean merch."

The package is now available to purchase at Pistons.com/BigSeanNight.

News of Sean's basketball-related birthday celebration arrives as he commemorates the 10-year anniversary of his album Dark Sky Paradise.

"The album that changed it all for me! 10 years!!!Dark Sky Paradise. I just want to say thank you so much, Im actually in NY shooting videos n working, which is where i was 10 years ago when this album dropped and honestly Life has never been lining up and feeling so meant to be, through the ups, downs, all of it is amazing," Sean wrote on Instagram Monday. "I can't even lie, this mufukin album had such a impact on me n my family, i wanna celebrate all year, I owe yall so much!!!!!!! Im turnt right now!"

Dark Sky Paradise featured songs including "Blessings," "I Don't F*** with You" with E-40, and "Play No Games" with Chris Brown and Ty Dolla $ign.

