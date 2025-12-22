Big Sean expands partnership with Detroit Pistons, named creative director of global experience

Big Sean is bringing more of his creativity to the world of the Detroit Pistons, where he's been named the creative director of global experience.

As part of his role, he will work with the franchise on ways to leverage his platform to help increase community engagement and expand global fan development efforts, introducing Detroit basketball to new people around the world. He will also continue responsibilities from his previous role as creative director of innovation, focusing on the team's product and design.

"Been building with the Pistons for the last few years and it's been a dream from winning an Emmy together to designing city edition jerseys worn in game, and other pieces of incredible merch, while also linking local designers and creatives with the Pistons to collaborate and tying in the community," Big Sean wrote on Instagram. "This new level of working in the front office of this iconic team means a lot. Its on!"

In a press statement, the Detroit native added that the new role allows him to "serve the Pistons community ... on an even bigger scale."

"Detroit has always been rich with talent and culture, and my mission is to keep opening doors and hiring our city's creatives to shine alongside one of the most iconic franchises in sports," he continued. "I'm grateful to the Pistons for trusting me to help define what the culture of Detroit Basketball really means."

Sean and the Pistons have launched the Creatives Across Continents initiative to celebrate their expanded partnership; it will offer creatives an opportunity to develop designs inspired by Detroit basketball for a 2026 retail collection, using a prompt from Sean.

Additional details about the partnership will be revealed in the near future.

