Bib Gourmand restaurants in Miami

Stacker compiled a list of Bib Gourmand restaurants in Orlando. (Johnathan Ball // Shutterstock/Johnathan Ball // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Michelin's Bib Gourmand distinction highlights restaurants that serve exceptional food at a good value—places where you can enjoy a memorable meal without the splurge of a fine-dining price tag. Stacker compiled a list of Bib Gourmand restaurants in Miami using the Michelin Guide, offering a taste of quality and creativity across the city's dining scene. Keep reading to see which spots made the list in 2025.

Mandolin Aegean Bistro
- Cuisine: Mediterranean Cuisine, Turkish
- Price: $$
- Address: 4312 N.E. 2nd Ave., Miami, FL, 33137, USA
- Read more on Michelin Guide

Bachour
- Cuisine: Contemporary, Bakery
- Price: $$
- Address: 2020 Salzedo St., Ste. 103, Miami, FL, 33134, USA
- Read more on Michelin Guide

Ghee Indian Kitchen
- Cuisine: Indian
- Price: $$
- Address: 8965 S.W. 72nd Pl., Miami, FL, 33156, USA
- Read more on Michelin Guide

Hometown Barbecue Miami
- Cuisine: Barbecue
- Price: $$
- Address: 1200 N.W. 22nd St., #100, Miami, FL, 33142, USA
- Read more on Michelin Guide

Michael's Genuine
- Cuisine: Contemporary, American
- Price: $$$
- Address: 130 N.E. 40th St., Miami, FL, 33137, USA
- Read more on Michelin Guide

El Turco
- Cuisine: Mediterranean Cuisine
- Price: $$
- Address: 184 N.E. 50th Terr., Miami, FL, 33137, USA
- Read more on Michelin Guide

La Natural
- Cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$
- Address: 7289 N.W. 2nd Ave., Miami, FL, 33150, USA
- Read more on Michelin Guide

Sanguich De Miami
- Cuisine: Cuban
- Price: $$
- Address: 2057 S.W. 8th St., Miami, FL, 33135, USA
- Read more on Michelin Guide

Tam Tam
- Cuisine: Vietnamese
- Price: $$
- Address: 99 N.W. 1st St., Miami, FL, 33128, USA
- Read more on Michelin Guide

Chug's Diner
- Cuisine: Cuban
- Price: $$
- Address: 3444 Main Hwy., Ste. 21, Miami, FL, 33133, USA
- Read more on Michelin Guide

Phuc Yea
- Cuisine: Vietnamese
- Price: $$
- Address: 7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, FL, 33138, USA
- Read more on Michelin Guide

On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!