BIA announces debut studio album, 'Bianca'

Rapper Bia performs prior to the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 19, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BIA has announced she's releasing some new music. Named after birth name, Bianca, her first full-length album will arrive on Oct. 10.

“This is me. Elevated. Expanded. Unguarded," she said in a press release. "For the first time, I’m not hiding behind BIA… I’m stepping into the light with her."

In an Instagram announcement, she added, "Poured my whole [heart emoji] into this with people I love. I wanted it to feel personal , unpredictable, and timeless. Big Thanks to everyone involved who touched this beautiful body of work. I'm so proud can't wait to share it with you all."

BIA has already released "ONE THING," "Birthday Behavior" featuring Young Miko and "We On Go," which was played during WNBA playoffs games and will appear in the NBA 2K26 video game.

She's set to drop another song, "Dade" featuring Key Glock, on Friday. The song is featured on the Madden 26 soundtrack.

