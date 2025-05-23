Beyoncé kicks off five-night run at MetLife Stadium

New York and New Jersey, it's your turn to witness the Cowboy Carter tour: Beyoncé kicked off a five-night run at MetLife Stadium Thursday.

She took the stage for nearly three hours, bringing to life the Recording Academy's choice for album of the year with line-dance stage moves, a star-shaped stage and more. She also performed other hits from her discography, including the Renaissance cut "Thique," "Crazy In Love," "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)" and "Irreplaceable."

As with other shows from the Cowboy Carter tour, her daughter Blue Ivy was one of the many dancers. Rumi later joined the crew for the song on which she's featured: "Protector."

A press release from Live Nation reports Queen Bey now has the most shows ever performed at MetLife on a single tour for a solo artist. Following her time at the stadium, she'll move on to London, Paris, her native Houston, D.C., Atlanta and finally Las Vegas.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.