Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar and Questlove nominated for 2025 Emmys

With an Emmy already under his belt for the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show, Kendrick Lamar now has a chance to win another. His halftime performance at the 2025 Super Bowl received four nominations for the 77th Emmy Awards, which were announced Tuesday morning.

The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar earned a nod for outstanding music direction and will face Beyoncé's Beyoncé Bowl in the categories of outstanding variety special live, outstanding directing for a variety special and outstanding choreography for variety or reality programming.

Bey's Netflix documentary also received a nod for outstanding production design for a variety special; it has earned a total of four Emmys nominations.

Questlove follows behind with three nominations, including outstanding directing for a documentary/nonfiction for Ladies & Gentleman...50 Years of SNL Music. His documentary about Sly Stone, Sly Lives! (Aka The Burden of Black Genius), is up for outstanding documentary or nonfiction special, and SNL Music: The Homecoming Concert is nominated for outstanding music direction.

The 77th Emmy Awards will air live on Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. It will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

