BBC apologizes after airing racial slurs in 2026 BAFTAs broadcast

Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo with FIJI Water at the 41st Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival: Outstanding Performer Award honoring Michael B. Jordan at The Arlington Theatre on February 12, 2026, in Santa Barbara, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for FIJI Water)

The BBC is apologizing to viewers for airing racial slurs heard during the 2026 BAFTAs telecast Sunday.

"Some viewers may have heard strong and offensive language during the BAFTA Film Awards. This arose from involuntary verbal tics associated with Tourette syndrome, and as explained during the ceremony it was not intentional. We apologise that this was not edited out prior to broadcast and it will now be removed from the [online and streaming] version on BBC iPlayer," a BBC spokesperson said.

During the awards show, often referred to as the "British Oscars," there were several obscene outbursts from Tourette syndrome activist John Davidson, who was the inspiration for the movie I Swear.

Tourette syndrome, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is a neurological condition that may cause involuntary movements and vocal tics, sometimes involving outbursts of inappropriate language.

One such outburst occurred while Sinners stars Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were onstage Sunday night, with Davidson yelling a racial slur as the two actors were presenting the first award of the night.

Jordan and Lindo appeared startled by the incident but continued with their presentation.

Davidson shared a statement Monday after the BAFTAs, confirming he left the ceremony early because he realized his tics were causing "distress" for others.

"I can only add that I am, and always have been deeply mortified if anyone considers my involuntary tics to be intentional or to carry any meaning," Davidson said in part, adding, "I have spent my life trying to support and empower the Tourette's community and to teach empathy, kindness and understanding from others and I will continue to do so. I chose to leave the auditorium early into the ceremony as I was aware of the distress my tics were causing."

Later in the ceremony, BAFTAs host Alan Cumming apologized directly to the audience and asked for their understanding.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts also released a statement Monday addressing the incident, acknowledging the "very offensive language that carries incomparable trauma and pain for so many."

"We want to acknowledge the harm this has caused, address what happened and apologise to all," the arts charity said in part in a statement shared on its website, adding a direct apology to Jordan and Lindo.

According to BAFTA, audience members and guests were informed of Davidson's attendance and potential tics ahead of the awards ceremony. The organization also said Davidson later left and chose to view the rest of the show away from the auditorium where it was held.

"We take full responsibility for putting our guests in a very difficult situation and we apologise to all. We will learn from this, and keep inclusion at the core of all we do, maintaining our belief in film and storytelling as a critical conduit for compassion and empathy," BAFTA said.

The night was not all bad for the Sinners crew. Coogler made history as the first Black winner of original screenplay for the film, while Wunmi Mosaku won best supporting actress and Ludwig Göransson took home best original score.

ABC News has reached out to Lindo, Jordan and Warner Bros. for comment.

