Barack Obama's favorite music of 2025 includes songs from Kendrick Lamar and SZA, Gunna, Drake

Kendrick Lamar performs with SZA during Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Kendrick Lamar and SZA's "Luther" has landed on yet another year-end roundup, recently earning a spot on former President Barack Obama's Favorite Music of 2025 list.

The song appears on his latest annual playlist, which also includes Olivia Dean's "Nice to Each Other," Burna Boy's "TaTaTa" featuring Travis Scott, Gunna's "Just Say Dat," Chance the Rapper and Jamila Woods' "No More Old Men," Drake's "Nokia" and Olamide's "99" featuring Daecolm, Seyi Vibez, Asake and Young John.

Obama also shared his favorite books and films of 2025. Among the movie selections were One Battle After Another, starring Teyana Taylor, and Sinners, starring Michael B. Jordan.

"As 2025 comes to a close, I’m continuing a tradition that I started during my time in the White House: sharing my annual lists of favorite books, movies, and music," Obama wrote on his socials. "I hope you find something new to enjoy—and please send any recommendations for me to check out!"

All lists can be found on his Instagram and Facebook.

