Baby Keem is out with his new album, 'Ca$ino'

Baby Keem has released his new album, Ca$ino. In a listening event ahead of its release, he said that he had intended to name the project after his mother before he had a realization.

"I realized that was just unfair in a way. There's so many people that helped me become who I am today," Keem said in a video from the event shared by Complex.

"When I was writing this album ... these same stories kept coming up, these same prominent stories about how I grew up, and you just want to shine light on that for people," he said. "I think everybody in here can relate to something I got to tell."

"It's not that I'm elusive or anything, or I'm trying to be gimmicky ... it's just real-life s*** that I go through every day," he continued. "I named [the album] Ca$ino because that's where I went through all of the things that I went through."

Ca$ino features 11 new tracks and appearances from Too $hort, Momo Boyd and Kendrick Lamar, who mentions Young Thug's leaked jail calls.

"To be honest, n***** love love too/ S***, I gossip with my b**** like I'm Young Thug too," he rapped on "Good Flirts." In the calls, Thugger criticized Kendrick for not teaming with him on a song.

"Why wouldn't you want to do a feature for a superstar?" he asked. "You supposed to be a n**** blessing n*****. That's why these n***** will never be bigger than Drake, ever in life."

The album also finds Keem paying homage to his late grandmother, and discussing some of the struggles he and his mother experienced while he was growing up, among other things.

Ca$ino is now available on streaming services.

